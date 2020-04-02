John Edwin Brink LUNENBURG — John Edwin Brink, 54, died unexpectedly on Friday, March 27, 2020. John was born to Jeanne and John (Emrick) on April 28, 1965, and adopted by her husband, Douglas Brink, when they married in 1971. John gained twin siblings Jeannette and James (Jim) Brink with whom he would be close for the rest of his life. John’s tenacious and mischievous personality was readily apparent as a young child. When an illness forced him to be in a nearly full body cast, he wheeled himself around in a little red wagon. This included wheeling up the aisle for his first communion. He was once named “carrier of the week” for his dedicated work delivering The Washington World. However, he missed his chance at being honored again when he discovered he could complete his paper route more easily if he simply dumped his papers on the railroad track. He forged friendships easily, and for life. As a child he attended camp Wabanaki for children with visual impairments, where he made a lifelong friendship with Lisa Cantwell. Lisa and John were looking forward to meeting up for a visit after many years apart. As an adult, John was someone who cared for others. His dear friend and housemate, Carole Wenmark, benefited from his love of cooking, experience as a chef, and his willingness to help her in their garden. Together they labored to make applesauce and other goods, which they brought to the local farmer’s market. John was an active member of the Town of Lunenburg, serving as the town librarian, several other service positions and town board. In 1985, John married Patricia Flood and happily assumed the role of step-father to her son, Jeffery Flood. John and Patty welcomed a son together, Jason Douglas Brink, in 1986. John chose Jason’s middle name in respect and honor of his father, Doug. Jason was happy to have an older brother growing up. John was intensely proud of Jason, especially his military service and devotion to his son Jordan. John enjoyed spending time and having long conversations with his grandson Jordan. John would do anything with Jordan, as long as it made Jordan happy. In 1995, John married Callie McNiel and though they have since separated they still considered each other family. John was proud of his Abenaki heritage and apprenticed for two years with his mother, a master basket weaver, to learn traditional ash splint and sweet grass basket making. John leaves behind his loving family who miss him very much. In addition to his son, Jason, he leaves behind Jason’s significant other, Tiffiny Graham, and their son Jordan. He leaves behind his parents Jeanne and Doug Brink of Barre; his brother Jim Brink of Lunenburg; his sister Jeannette and her husband Chris Gray of Dothan, Alabama; his aunt Joyce Bartlett of Tennessee; his aunt Joan and her husband Larry Holmes of Tennessee; his uncle Jeffrey and his wife Susan DeForge of Adamant; his wife Callie McNeil-Brink of Gilman; his first wife and Jason’s mother, Patty Howard of Arizona, and Patty’s son Jeffrey Flood of Barre; and his dear friends, housemate Carole Wenmark and camp mate Lisa Cantwell of New York. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Guare and Sons Funeral Home of Montpelier is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.guareandsons.com
