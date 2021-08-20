John E. Genero ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — John Edward Genero, 88, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, with his wife, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren by his side. John was born Aug. 18, 1932, in Berlin, Vermont. John joined the Air Force out of high school, served in Korea and then spent 30 years serving with the "Tacos Unit" of the Air National Guard at Kirtland Air Force Base. John lived in the south valley of Albuquerque for 53 years, where he and Cecilia raised a beautiful family. John was preceded in death by his father, Harry Eugene Genero, and mother, Roseida May Genero, of Northfield, Vermont; his brother, Joseph; and his son, John "Jay" Jr. John is survived by his wife, Cecilia Louise Padilla Genero, of 65 years; son, Joseph "Joe" and wife Felicia; daughter, Celeste and husband Anthony; and son, Harry and wife Liz; grandchildren, Desiree and husband Felix, Rebecca and husband Fabian, Rachel and husband Eric, Michael, Celia, Victoria and husband Thomas, Danielle, Stephen and wife Grace, Camron, Shannon and Jay. He is also survived by his sister, Phyllis Rowell and husband Conrad Rowell, of Barre Town, Vermont. He had 11 beautiful great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends who all loved John dearly. A Rosary was recited on Aug.18 at FRENCH-University, and a Mass was celebrated Aug. 19 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.frenchfunerals.com.
