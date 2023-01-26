John E. Dale Jr. MONTPELIER — John E. Dale, Jr. (Jack) died on January 21, 2023, at the age of 102 at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Wendy Dale, in Montpelier, Vermont. Jack was born on June 9, 1920, in Oswego, New York, the son of Jane and John Dale. He moved with his family to New Jersey in 1928. Jack graduated from Columbia High School in Maplewood, NJ in 1938 and from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine in 1942. Immediately upon receiving his diploma, he joined the US Navy where he served in World War II until 1945, spending two years in the Pacific Ocean on the battleship USS Washington. Jack married Dorothy Forsythe on April 14, 1945. In 1950, they moved to Clinton, New York where they raised their two children—Sue and Steve. Jack started his career with Dun & Bradstreet and then spent many years overseeing business operations for the Utica Plumbing Supply Corporation in Utica, New York. Jack devoted countless hours to his church and to his community. He sang in the choir of the Clinton United Methodist Church for over 60 years. He was active in Rotary, the Boy Scouts, the Clinton Library, the Kirkland Bird Club and the Clinton United Fund. Following the death of Dorothy in 2003, Jack became one of the original residents of Preswick Glen in New Hartford, NY. In 2016, after relinquishing his driver’s license, he moved to Westview Meadows in Montpelier, Vermont, to be near his son and daughter-in-law. In 2019, he moved in with them. Survivors include daughter Susan Northrop of Queensbury, NY, son Stephen Dale and his wife Wendy, of Montpelier VT, a sister, Marion Pritchett of Richmond, VA, 7 grandsons and 15 great grandchildren. Jack was a good man and a gentleman. He was kind to others and had strong values around home, education, faith, and community. In the 1970’s, Jack’s wife became ill with muscular dystonia. This debilitating disease was very isolating for them both. Jack was a devoted supporter and caregiver until her death. Upon Dorothy’s death, he published her photographs and poems in a volume entitled My Special World. Jack was a game-player. He would play a game with anyone, anytime, anywhere. He was a long-time bridge player and loved to play Scrabble. He was playing cards and Scrabble as recently as 3 weeks before his death. Even when he could not remember who was in the room, his card-playing skills were as keen as when he was 20. Jack loved the natural world and had a particular fondness for New York’s Adirondack Mountains. He spent summers as a young boy at the camp of an uncle on 4th Lake, and a number of years at his parents’ summer camp on Indian Lake. In 1969, Jack and Dorothy purchased a small cabin on Raquette Lake. That cabin, named “Fir,” has grown over the years along with the grandchildren and has been a place of retreat and recreation for all the family ever since. Jack’s gift of that place to us is his legacy and will continue to be enjoyed by generations to follow. We fondly remember his last swim in Raquette Lake at age 100! A celebration of Jack’s life will be held in Clinton, NY, at a time convenient to the family. Memorial contributions may be made to either: Clinton United Methodist Church, 105 Utica Street, Clinton, NY 13323 or to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice (CVHHH), 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. The family extends their gratitude to all those who supported Jack in his later years. Special thanks go to CVHHH for their skilled and compassionate care for Jack in his final days and to his personal care attendant, Hanna Brice, for nearly three years of companionship and devotion to him.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.