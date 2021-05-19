John D. Wiggett STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. — John D. Wiggett, 69, of Stafford Springs, Connecticut, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Hartford Hospital. He was born in Randolph, Vermont, son of the late Douglas and Doris (Hutchinson) Wiggett. John was employed as a commercial plumber for the Eugene Steinberg Co. in Bloomfield, Connecticut. He loved his job and took great pride in the "art" of his work. In his spare time, he enjoyed fly fishing, bird hunting with his dog, Kai. He cherished the happy times he spent with family and friends at Lake Averill, Pecor Hollow and kayaking on the river with the love of his life, Shawna. He was an avid reader and also enjoyed writing; he had a few novels in the works. He will be in good company with all of the people he loved and who loved him. John is survived by his beloved wife, Shawna (Pinard) Wiggett; five children, Ian Wiggett, Jenna Wiggett-Cyr and her husband, Chris, Mary Wiggett, Rachel Wiggett, and Carys Potter; seven grandchildren, Lena, Jackson, Marie, Caiden, Taylor, Candace and Charlotte; brother, Peter Wiggett; two sisters, Joanne Claussen and her husband, John, and Deborah Ferrell and her husband, Peter; and several nieces and nephews. Services with burial in Vermont will be held privately. Introvigne Funeral Home Inc., Stafford Springs, Connecticut, has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.