John D. Farr Sr. WATERBURY — John David Farr Sr., 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Waterbury. Born in Dalton, NH, on January 19, 1930, he was the son of Henry and Amanda (Harriman) Farr. On October 22, 1955, he married Dorothy Squire in Waterbury. Dorothy predeceased John on May 14, 2008. Growing up, John attended schools in Northfield and helped with the family farm chores. In 1948 he moved with his family to Waterbury and went into a dairy farming partnership with his father. After his father's death in 1949, John, at the age of 19, took on the responsibility at the farm and successfully operated it until 1966. After the end of his farming career, John was involved in building the original infrastructure of the Bolton Valley Ski Area. In 1969 he sold the farm and built a house for his family on Route 2 in Waterbury. For two years, John worked seasonally with a local Vermont tree service. At this time, he also began the tradition of living and working in Florida during the winter months with his family. In 1975 John founded Farr's Tree Service in Waterbury. John worked alongside his sons, John and Ted, for 30 years, building a successful business, which is still in the family today, operated by his grandson, granddaughter, and grandson-in-law, with one great-grandson working on the crew. Like many fathers who share their son's name, John was given a nickname: Big John. Some say this was also because he had a big presence in a room and in so many people's lives. During John's retirement years, he enjoyed traveling and working on various projects with his wife. His hobbies during retirement were raising livestock and gardening. He also enjoyed working part-time for the tree service. His happy place was in his John Deere tractor mowing Farr's Field. His memberships include the Winooski Lodge #49, F&AM of Waterbury, the Farm Bureau, and the former Waterbury Grange #237. John's great loves in life were his family, his dogs, and his work. John is survived by his children, Susan Farr-Chiuchiolo and her husband John of Barre, John D. Farr Jr. of Waterbury and Theodore E. H. Farr of Waterbury, ten grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, Linda Farr, Maryann Woods, and former daughter-in-law Ann Farr, as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. He is predeceased by eight siblings, a daughter-in-law Julie Ann Farr, and a grandson Antonio M. Chiuchiolo. A celebration of the life of John D. Farr Sr. will be held at the Waterbury Congregational Church on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. A reception will follow at the Waterbury Fire Station at 43 S. Main St., Waterbury. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, 600 Granger Rd., Barre, VT 05641 (www.cvhhh.org/donate) or the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
