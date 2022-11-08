John D. Farr Sr. WATERBURY — John D. Farr Sr., 92, passed away Thursday November 3, 2022, at his home in Waterbury, with his family by his side. Funeral services are being planned for Saturday December 3, 2022, at 1 pm, from the Waterbury Congregational Church, with a reception to follow. A full and complete obituary will follow in the coming days.
