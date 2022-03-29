John C. Halasz MONTPELIER — John C. Halasz, 64, died March 23, 2022, after short illness. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on March 15, 1958, the son of John E. Halasz and Anna Woltjer Halasz. He is survived by three siblings, Alexandra and Annette, in Vermont, and Frank, in California; as well as nieces, nephews and grandnephews. To those who knew him, he was a gentle, discerning person of strong intellect and commitment to social, economic and environmental justice. There are no calling hours. Services will be private.
