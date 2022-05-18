John C. Delphia ESSEX JUNCTION — The service to honor and celebrate the life of John C. “Jack” Delphia, 89, will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. Following the service, inurnment will take place in the Berlin Corner Cemetery, Berlin. He passed away on Nov. 4, 2021.
