John B. Flanagan MONTPELIER — John B. Flanagan, 73, formerly of Mountainview Street in Montpelier and most recently of Conti Circle in South Barre passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, VT after a long and courageous battle with cancer. John was born on July 20, 1949 in Montpelier, VT, the son of James and Dorothy (Barclay) Flanagan. He attended graded school in Montpelier and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1969. On September 1, 1990, John married Katherine L. Gowans. Together they held a special bond and it was rare to see them apart. John worked for several places over the years including, EF Wall, and Ben Wall. He also worked many years ago as a bartender at Charlie O’s. John’s career was primarily as an Electrician for the State of Vermont where he retired in 1995. He enjoyed his time at the hunting camp he built in Walden (with help from numerous friends and family). He spent many hours with good friend Reed Casey hunting throughout Vermont and fishing at Lake Carmi, Lake Champlain and the Great Lakes. He and his family have camped at Sunset Rock RV Park in Isle La Motte for over 23 years where he made many friends and shared many shots of “The Doctor”. He greatly enjoyed his time sugaring with the Huntsman’s at Putnamville Sugar Works. He loved riding his motorcycle, taking many rides with friend Scott Roberts. Above all, he loved his family. Survivors include his wife, Katherine Flanagan; his children, Jay Flanagan and his wife Meghan of North Carolina, Kate Forsell and her husband Chris and their children, Noah and Kaden of Barre Town, VT, Josie Lang and her husband, Chris and their children, Zoe and Ben of Essex, VT, Eric Flanagan and his wife Cheryl and their children Kayla and Samantha of South Carolina. He is also survived by his sisters, Joan Gilpin of Ohio, Sue Renard of Rhode Island, and Patricia Rea of Brookfield, VT; his mother-in-law Eleanor Gowans of Montpelier and her family; and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held from 11:00- 1:00 on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Guare & Sons Funeral Home. He will be interred at his family’s lot at Green Mount Cemetery privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org/donate.
