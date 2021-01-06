John Arnold Myers CALAIS — John Arnold “Jay” Myers passed away peacefully at Kent’s Corners, Calais, Dec. 26, 2020, with his beloved partner, Judy Bingham, and many members of his family there to support him in his last days. Jay was born in Paterson, New Jersey, in 1931, the son of Louise Hudson Myers and George F. Myers. He attended a one-room schoolhouse in Landgrove, Vermont, Burr and Burton Academy and Exeter Academy for high school, playing football for both schools. He graduated from Dartmouth College in 1953, where he was on the ski team. After college, he served in the U.S. Army in post-war Germany. He told stories of his youth, cutting pulpwood with a crosscut saw, driving a tractor on a local farm because most of the men were away at war. Jay had three sons and a daughter with Leslie Bingham in the late-'50s and early-'60s. The family lived in Landgrove, Vermont. Jay taught English at the old Chester High School, Leland & Gray High School in Townsend, Vermont, and finally at Castleton State College. He attended graduate school at the University of Connecticut and the University of Vermont. Jay and Leslie were divorced in 1969. Inspired by the “back to the land” movement described by the well-known Helen and Scott Nearing, he bought an old farmhouse with a barn in Poultney, Vermont, and spent the next 25 years as a self-subsistence farmer, growing and raising his food. Jay was married twice more during those years, to Marian Prendergast and later to Isabella Gutoski. Isabella’s daughter, Anne, also lived on the farm. Jay was an avid skier and a ski instructor who taught for many years at Bromley, Sugarbush, Bolton Valley and other ski areas. He spent the last near-quarter-century of his life in Calais with his beloved partner, Judy Bingham. His kids all lived nearby and he grew close with his grandkids. Jay was predeceased by his sister, Christie Myers Tolstoy. He leaves behind Judy and all his loving family – his children (all Vermonters), George Myers of Moretown, Sarah Gallagher, J.C. Myers and Matt Myers of Calais. He leaves 11 grandchildren, Isaac Gallagher, Jamie and Cameron Moorby, Renee, Emily, Harrison, Connor, Zoe, Lilly, Marley and Remy Myers; his sister, Mary Myers Samia; his four nieces, Alison Mankin, Irina Tolstoy, Louise Fusco and Joyce Moore; three nephews, Harry Bingham, Sanford Bingham, James Samia; and his stepdaughter, Anne Filskov. A graveside service will be held in the spring. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice.
