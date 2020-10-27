John A. Johnston MONTPELIER – John A. Johnston, 91, of Lower Sunny Brook Road passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in the Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held in the Spring of 2021 at a time and date to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the Resident Activities Fund at Woodridge Nursing Home, 142 Woodridge Road, Montpelier, VT 05602. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre.
