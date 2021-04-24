Joel Sunrise Trupin MARSHFIELD — Joel Sunrise Trupin died surrounded by his family in Marshfield on March 28, 2021, after a year-long struggle with cancer. His wife of 63 years, Kathryn, was by his side holding his hand until the end. Joel was born in 1934 in Brooklyn, to Philip and Eva Kaminer Trupin, and brought at 6 weeks old to Michigan, to Sunrise Cooperative Farm, from which he got his middle name. In 1938 the family moved with a remnant of the struggling cooperative to Virginia, then in 1940, established their own 3-acre farm in Spring Valley, near New York City. In Spring Valley, Joel went first to public school, but then transferred, at 9, to a local yeshiva, which his father was supplying with milk. The family, though not religious, became increasingly involved with the yeshiva, as Joel’s father began teaching there and then shifting entirely from farming to directing the school, but they left over religious disagreements after Joel graduated, in 1946. Joel’s father began work for the New York Commission for the Blind and in 1947, the family returned to Brooklyn. His father gradually lost his sight when Joel was small, and Joel, his sister and mother increasingly needed to serve as his guides, especially as work for the commission entailed a daily commute and visits to distant clients, using public transport and hitchhiking. In Brooklyn, Joel enrolled at James Madison High School. He joined Young Judea, and thought of farming in Israel, but also was increasingly interested in science. He entered Cornell University in 1950, obtaining a B.S. in biochemistry in 1954, and an M.S. in nutrition in 1956. In 1955, Joel met Kathryn Mears at Cornell. In 1957, he was drafted and that December, he and Kathryn were married at her childhood home in Marshfield, Vermont. Their first home was in Tooele, Utah, midway between his post at Dugway Proving Ground and Kathryn’s work at a lab in Salt Lake City. In 1959, they moved to Champaign, Illinois, where Joel did his PhD in biochemistry at the University of Illinois, and where their son, Michael, was born. From 1963 to 1966, they lived in Bethesda, Maryland, for Joel's postdoctoral training at the National Institutes of Health. His first faculty job at St. Louis University brought them to University City, Missouri. In 1971, Joel joined the faculty at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, one of the historically Black colleges and universities, dedicated to training and research oriented to those most in need. At Meharry, Joel immersed himself in teaching, and began a long collaboration with Shirley and Jim Russell and Kathryn, studying keloids, a type of skin tumor that occurs mostly among those of African descent. After retiring in 2004, he continued to mentor students and collaborate on the keloid research. In 2007, Joel and Kathryn moved back to Marshfield. Joel had always felt drawn to the place and connected to its people. Once a resident, he became actively involved in village life. He gardened with Kathryn and helped friends bring in their hay. He was always ready to run errands for neighbors and make follow-up calls and visits. He took his volunteer duties with the food shelf and town energy committee seriously, even when his health was failing. Joel passionately desired a just world. He donated money and time, engaging tirelessly in dialogue to support individual and collective efforts to that end. Those who met Joel found him an avid listener, gifted storyteller and thoughtful communicator, firmly rooted in his moral convictions. He never met a stranger. Joel is survived by his wife, Kathryn; sister Merelyn Dolins and brother Gene, both of New Jersey; and by his son, Michael (Christine) of Marshfield; and grandchildren, Rebecca, and Ian (Mila) of Hartford, Vermont. A memorial gathering for Joel will be held early in the afternoon of June 26, at the Marshfield Schoolhouse Commons.
