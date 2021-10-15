Jodi Thurston Meyette CORINTH — Jodi Thurston Meyette, 50, of Corinth, Vermont, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care in Lebanon, New Hampshire. She was born on May 13, 1971, in Berlin, Vermont, a daughter of Diane (Menard) Thurston and Roberto Thurston. Jodi was a fun-loving spirit who enjoyed being outdoors and making new friends wherever she went. Jodi married Thomas Meyette, of Topsham, Vermont, on Oct. 11, 1997. Together, they had one child, Breanna Meyette. Jodi had many jobs throughout the years that included caretaking, being a nursing assistant and secretary. Jodi enjoyed life to the fullest and enjoyed nearly any outdoor activity and being around her many friends. Jodi played on a women’s softball league every summer and enjoyed photography all year round. Jodi graduated from Community College of Vermont in 2020 with an associate degree in Business, a degree she would use while working beside her husband, Tom, at their automotive business. Jodi is survived by her husband, Tom, of Corinth; her daughter, Breanna and husband Tom, of Corinth; her mother, Diane Thurston, of Littleton, New Hampshire; and her mother-in-law, Joyce Meyette. She was predeceased by her father, Roberto “Bert” Thurston; her maternal and paternal grandparents; and father-in-law, Gordon Meyette. The Meyette family would like to thank the neurocritical care doctors and nurses at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, along with the caring staff at Jack Byrne Center. For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.