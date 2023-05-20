JoAnne “Nana” Plante WOODBURY — JoAnne “Nana” Plante, 82, formerly of Barre, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family at Central Vermont Medical Center Palliative Care on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 2:40 pm. Born on August 9, 1940, in Barre, she was the second of three daughters born to Wilbert August and Elizabeth Caroline (Ellis) Knutson. She attended and graduated from Brook Street Elementary and Middle School as well as Spaulding High School, class of ’59. During her high school career, JoAnne was a member of the archery team that finished first in the state and was also a Majorette. She attended Plymouth State Teachers College in New Hampshire, where she was pursuing her dream of becoming a physical education teacher, until she met the love of her life, Eugene Plante. They got married on April 23, 1960, and spent fifty-nine beautiful years together. From raising five children, to working for the Barre City Police Department, JoAnne worked hard in her community as a dispatcher for 30 years and a Deli Supervisor at Grand Union. Not only did she have a passion for her community, but JoAnne also cultivated an environment of compassion, joy, and love for anyone who entered her home. While balancing work life and home life, JoAnne always made time for the things that brought her joy. From her camp on Woodbury Lake, she would enjoy swimming, pontoon boat rides, bonfires, and the Family Fun Days. As a lifeguard and swim instructor for many years, Harvey’s Lake was also a favorite place that her and Gene would often go to camp out, unwind, and soak in the moments with their family. Because of those memories there, the camp at Woodbury Lake became her very own safe haven for producing many more memories and moments with her family and with the friends that became family. Survivors include her; daughters Gina Badeau of Barre, VT; Dianne (and Colin) Daniels of Leesburg, FL; Lianne Plante (and partner Rex St. John) of Fairfax, VT; and her son Joe Plante (and JoAnn Chaloux) of Leeland, NC; her grandchildren Lindsey (and Shawn) Ducey of Barre, VT; Josh (and Heather) Langevin of Milton, VT; Angela (and Luke) Macri of Clinton, NY; Hilary Daniels of Colchester, VT; CJ Plante of Barre, VT; Brandon Badeau of South Burlington, VT; and Brittany Plante of Leeland, NC; her great-grandchildren Maverick Ducey (son of Shawn and Lindsey), Meko Ward (son of Hilary Daniels), and Parker and Payton Langevin (children of Josh and Heather Langevin); and her sister Carolynn Roya of East Barre, VT as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Eugene Plante; her son Chris Plante; her son-in-law Gerard Badeau and her sister Barbara Deno. The Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer Street, Barre. Following the service, there will be a time of fellowship at the Barre Lodge of Elks. Family and friends may call on Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Meghan Couture Comfort Bag Fund at CVMC, PO Box 547, Barre, VT 05641, Attn: Office of Development.
