Joanne P. Norway BARRE — Joanne P. "Jody" Norway, 60, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Born on March 20, 1962, in Randolph, she was the daughter of Forrest and Evelyn "Billie" Perkins. She attended local elementary and middle schools and graduated from Spaulding High School. After graduation, she attended Champlain College and received an Associate of Science degree. Jody was employed as the executive assistant to the city manager of Barre City, which she took great pride in. In her spare time, she enjoyed being with her family, her cat, "Bunny," solving variety puzzle books, and watching NASCAR. She also found joy in the many years she spent dancing at Joni's School of Dance. She was a member of the Barre Congregational Church and served as a deacon, among many other roles over the years. Survivors include her children, Charles Norway and his significant-other, Robyn, along with their children, Savannah and Pace, of Waterbury; and Samantha Apfel and her husband, Steven, of Barre, her granddaughter, Scarlett Apfel; her brother, Terry Perkins and his wife, Mary, of Springfield; and her sister, Pamela Wark and her husband, Peter, of Barre. She was predeceased by her parents. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. Family and friends may call on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601.
