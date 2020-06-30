Joanne N. Chickering EAST MONTPELIER —Joanne Nelson Chickering died comfortably at home the evening of June 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. For Jo – Renaissance Wife Poet, painter, pottery maker, actor, musician, criminal justice advocate, tennis player, hiker, skier, swimmer, you’ve prepared elegant gourmet dinners. Steak, potatoes, onions with red wine three cheese lasagna with tomatoes, peppers, hamburger and beer. tossed salads, homemade bread, breakfast granola with nuts and berries nutritious, delicious staples kept us happy the whole year. Teacher, counselor, wise woman, spiritual exemplar, all you encountered better became their true selves. Creative, caring mother, you nurtured our four children all now in their sixties, solid persons, self-sufficient, professionally competent, responsible citizens making the world a better place. For sixty-nine years with love and compassion, you have tamed my demons and nourished my better angels. For this and much more, I tender unbounded admiration and my deepest love. — Art Chickering A Celebration of Jo’s Life will be held sometime in the future, as yet to be determined.
