Joanne E. Campbell BARRE — Joanne Elaine Cerasoli Campbell, 66, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2023, at the Jack Byrne Center after a very brief but courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her adoring family. Born on September 4, 1956, she was the youngest child of Richard J. and Shirley M. (Paulison) Cerasoli. She attended Barre Town Middle and Elementary and Spaulding High School. Becoming a mother at the age of 17, completing her senior year while working full-time and caring for a newborn so she could earn her Diploma was one of her proudest achievements. Upon graduating, Joanne worked a variety of jobs throughout New England including waitressing and in medical offices. She became a new mom again in the mid-80’s when her second daughter was born. Shortly after she returned to Vermont, she planted roots in the Barre area. She served the City of Montpelier in the Clerk’s office for over a decade and the last 16 years as a Seasonal Employee at the State of Vermont Tax Department. In the mid 90’s, soon after becoming a first-time grandmother, Joanne met the love of her life. Together they spent 27 years hiking, camping, vacationing down the East Coast, and creating a home. She loved going shopping, yard sailing, attending paint ‘n sip’s, and gardening as well as adventures with the girls. Over recent years, these adventures included trips to the Casino, being stage front at some amazing concerts, experiencing the rodeo for the first time, and trips to the beach. Going on adventures with her grandchildren to special places such as Story Land and Disney on Ice was also some of her favorite activities. Joanne was an incredible cook and always loved hosting holiday gatherings or Just Because cookouts. She loved decorating, especially for Christmas, when everyone always commented on her snowman collection. She could always catch you off guard with her hilarious one-liners. Joanne leaves behind the love of her life, Frank Haggett, Jr. of Barre; and two daughters, Keri Walker-Dunster and Morgan Cerasoli, both of Barre. Four grandchildren, Kaleb Walker, Mackenzie Dunster, Dantae and Adalina Cerasoli, as well as two great granddaughters, Isabel and Felicity. She is also survived by her brother, Raymond Cerasoli (Jeanette) of Myrtle Beach, SC and bother-in-law Darrell Broughton of Alfred, ME. Nieces Kimberly Cerasoli-Pena (Jacques), Hannah and Alicia Cerasoli; a nephew Christopher Cerasoli, “Daughter by Choice” Michele Haigh and a large extended family. Joanne was predeceased by her parents, sister Linda and brothers Mark and Dana, as well as many aunts and uncles. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday August 5, 2023 at The Millstone Celebration Barn, 59 Little John Rd. Barre Town, VT at 12:00pm. The family would like to thank the incredible doctors and nurses in the Cardiovascular Critical Care Unit at Dartmouth as well as those at the Jack Byrne Center for their compassion and care that allowed us a little more time with our beautiful mom/sister/soulmate. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative Care. Please make your checks payable to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health and include a note indicating the gift is in memory of Joanne C Campbell and mention that the donation should benefit the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative Care. Please mail your donation to: Medical & Healthcare Advancement, Dartmouth Health, One Medical Center Drive (HB 7070), Lebanon, NH 03756. Arrangements were in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
