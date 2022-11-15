JoAnne Barclay Emmons CLEARLAKE, CA — JoAnne Barclay Emmons, 65, died at home November 1, 2022 of cardiac complications. She was born March 6th, 1957, in Montpelier VT to Richard A. and Janice J. Emmons. She is predeceased by her parents and brother, Richard H. Emmons. She is survived by her two children, her daughter Rachel (Renee) and their children Charlemagne and Galileo EB-Walton, son Isaac S. Gardner, her step-children Cherie Muir, Loren Gardner, and Paula Neighbarger, and siblings Cindy (Steven) Bullard, Marcia (John) Haggett, and Gail (Buddy) Brosseau. JoAnne traveled to the beat of her own drummer. She was quirky, had a dynamic personality and magnetic demeanor which drew others to her. She made her home in California in the early eighties. She had myriad careers, and a special gift for working with elders. She had a soft spot for animals and fed those who came to her door. She was an avid gardener and wonderful cook and was always a welcome house guest as she found cleaning relaxing. Jo was a friend of Bill W. Per JoAnne’s wishes there will be no services.
