Joanne Abbey NORTHFIELD — Joanne Abbey, 81, died peacefully with her family at her side, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at her home on Stoney Brook Road in Northfield. She was born in Northfield on Sept. 10, 1940, the daughter of Roland and Josephine (Johnson) Jarvis. She attended Northfield schools. She married Leonard Joseph Abbey on July 12, 1961, at St. John The Evangelist Church in Northfield. Leonard predeceased her Aug. 18, 2015. Joanne had worked many years for Mayo Healthcare, Cabot Hosiery, both of Northfield, as well as longtime bookkeeper and co-owner of the family business, Abbey’s Trash Removal. She enjoyed attending garage sales, doing puzzles and family gatherings. Survivors include two children, Scott Abbey, of Northfield, Sherri Armstrong, of Roxbury; one brother, Robert Jarvis, of Clarksville, Tennessee; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Leonard; a son, Leslie Abbey; and four siblings, Sonny Jarvis, Beverly Farnham, Leona Bell and Lorraine Jeffords. In keeping with her wishes, there are no calling hours and services will be private. Donations may be made in her memory to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 1070, Williston, VT 05495; or Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Berlin, VT 05641. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting the family.
