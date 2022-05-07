JoAnn Desilets Norwood, R.N. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— JoAnn Desilets Norwood passed away peacefully on May 1, 2022. She was born in Barre, Vermont, on July 5, 1952, the daughter of Robert and Linda (Cedrone) Desilets. JoAnn graduated from Marian High School in Barre; moving onto Faulkner Hospital School of Nursing, Boston, Massachusetts, graduating as a Registered Nurse. Her nursing experience began in Boston at Massachusetts General Hospital (surgical floor). JoAnn continued her career at Children's Hospital in Boston (Operating Room, Cardiac Surgery); Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (Operating Room, Cardiac Surgery); The Aldo Castaneda Institute, Clinique de Genolier, Genolier, Switzerland; and the Nemours Cardiac Center, A.I. du Pont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Delaware (Director of Nursing). JoAnn's volunteer experience was composed of the development of the cardiac surgery operating room nursing program (Krakow, Poland), sponsored by the Project Hope Foundation. She was part of the medical relief program in Poland during Polish martial law. JoAnn participated in surgery for hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS, the Norwood procedure) in Caratiba, Brazil, and complex congenital heart disease surgery in L'Opital Bambino Jesu Hospital in Rome, Italy. She assisted in HLHS surgery in Oslo, Norway, sponsored by the Norwegian Ministry of Health, and at Guy's Hospital, London, England, sponsored by the British National Health Service. She was an operating nurse at the 1st Military Hospital in Cairo, Egypt, sponsored by the Egyptian Ministry of Health. JoAnn was awarded the 600 Leci Academic Medycenej Medal in Krakow, Poland; The Project Hope Award; and the American Heart Association James H. Gilliam Jr. Memorial Award. She was preceded by her parents and husband, Dr. William Norwood Jr. She is survived by her brother, Bruce Desilets (Jane), of Ellington, Connecticut; stepchildren, Toye Norwood Haddock (Charles), of Bremerton, Washington, William Norwood Ill (Tamara), of Longwood, Florida, and Jonathan Norwood, of Seattle, Washington. JoAnn has two nephews and a niece, Robert Desilets (Jill), of Austin, Texas, Daniel Desilets (Rita), of Ellington, Connecticut, and Karen Desilets (Robert), of Somers, Connecticut. A celebration of JoAnn's life will take place at a later date. JoAnn will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Please visit our online guestbook for JoAnn at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
