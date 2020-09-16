Joan Webster PLAINFIELD — Joan Webster (4/13/32 to 6/19/20) lived in Martin Meadows, Plainfield, Vermont, from 1968-1986. During her Vermont years, Joan served as: Plainfield Town Meeting Moderator for many years; Marshfield/Plainfield Unified School District Moderator; the first woman to chair the Vermont Civil Liberties Union board; vice-chair of the Vermont State Advisory Board to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights; Goddard College Board of Trustees; faculty at the Goddard/Norwich College Experiment in Further Education (working adults). Joan moved to Worcester, Massachusetts, when she left Vermont. She is survived by her three children, Marcia, Steve and David, and their spouses, Matt, Elizabeth and Kim; as well as by three grandchildren, one great-grandchild; her sister, Elaine Strauss; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Harold; and ex-husband, Lin Webster (1954-1977) who also worked at Goddard College. Always fiercely caring about our common polis, Joan greatly enjoyed the Blue Wave of 2018-2020+. Donations can be made to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Worcester, Massachusetts; or American Civil Liberties Union. To say hello or for further information: websterdavid3@protonmail.com.
