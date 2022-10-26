Joan Tucker WILLIAMSTOWN — Joan Claire (Nelson) Tucker, 87, a former long-time Williamstown resident, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Mayo Rehabilitation and Continuing Care in Northfield. Born on June 13, 1935, in Barre, she was the daughter of Harold Byron and Mildred (Glass) Nelson. She attended elementary schools in Barre and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1953. On August 22, 1964, Joan married Robert (Bob) Edwin Tucker in the Barre Congregational Church. They were married for 55 years, living in their Williamstown home where they raised their family, then both moved to Mayo Residential Care in 2016. Bob passed away on September 2, 2019. Joan’s special interests were sewing, crafts, and baking. She loved flowers, birds – especially hummingbirds, and animals, and her family pets. She also loved spending time with and making home-made gifts for her family and friends and was known for always sending special cards with handwritten messages for every occasion. She started work at National Life Insurance Company in 1953, even serving as a tour guide for the new building, leaving in 1966 to be a homemaker for her family. For a few years she worked part-time from home sewing quilts for Whimsicality before she returned to National Life in 1980, from which she retired in 1996 after more than 25 combined years of working in various administrative support roles. Joan loved to travel, starting when she was young with her girlfriends going to New York City and area beaches. She also took many trips to the coast of southern Maine throughout her life, first with her mother and later with family. It became an annual trip with Bob to enjoy seafood and time at the ocean. A highlight of her travels was an Alaskan cruise that she took with Bob in 1995 along with many of his family and other Barre residents and friends. She was a member of the Barre Congregational Church for over 60 years, where she sung in the chancel choir, and participated in various groups and committees - including working on many church events, alongside Bob. Joan was a beloved wife, mother and grammie, survivors include her daughter Rebecca (Becky) Aitchison and her husband, Brian of Berlin, VT and grandchildren, Elizabeth of Montpelier, VT and Connor of Alameda, CA; son James (Jim) Tucker and his wife, Margo of Hamden, CT; sister-in-law Marilyn and brother-in-law Wendell Blake of East Barre, VT ; and sister-in-law Margaret Harlow and her husband, Don of Putney, VT; as well as multiple generations of nieces, nephews, cousins, and long-time friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Barbara (Nelson) Tucker. Private interment will be made in the Wilson Cemetery. A service to honor and celebrate her life will be held later at a date and time to be announced. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mayo Care Memory Care Unit www.mahohc.org/donate or 71 Richardson Street, Northfield, VT 05663. Her family wishes to thank all the health professionals at Mayo who provided care to Joan over the past several years. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre.
