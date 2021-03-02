Joan Sheehey Pfeifer MARSHFIELD — Joan Sheehey Pfeifer passed away on Feb. 27, 2021. She was surrounded by family and loved ones at her home. Born to Vera Hathaway Sheehey and John W. Sheehey in Essex, Vermont, on Dec. 30, 1923, in 1924, she moved with her family to Burlington, Vermont, where she attended Mount Saint Mary’s from K-12, spent two years at Trinity College, and pursued her nursing degree at Bishop Degoesbriand Hospital. Joan spent the first three years of her nursing career in New York City and then moved back to Vermont to continue nursing at American Red Cross. In 1957, Joan married her beloved husband, Edward J. Pfeifer, on her birthday and celebrated 58 memorable anniversaries together. Just a few years after she wed, Joan retired from the American Red Cross in 1961 to raise her family. Once her children were in school, Joan was quick to reallocating her time to volunteer for Meals on Wheels, The American Red Cross Blood Bank and many other organizations. In 1990, the couple retired to Cabot, Vermont, where they spent many of their happiest years working on their home, taking long walks, entertaining their children and grandchildren sledding on the hill behind their home, and enjoying family gatherings at the beloved camp down the road. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Justine and Frank Landry of South Burlington, Elizabeth Sweeney of Montpelier, John and Brenda Pfeifer of South Burlington and Marty and Julie Pfeifer of Dedham, Massachusetts. She is survived by eight grandchildren, Nick (and Martha) and Matt Landry, Colin, Jessica and Jen Sweeney, Hannah (and Christopher) Guilmette, Josh and Ben Pfeifer; and two great-grandsons, Jack and Fynn Guilmette; along with her god children; and many more loving nieces and nephews. We would like to thank her personal nurse, Sandy Labombard, and UVM Hospice. A special thanks to all of the family members and friends who kept Joan in good spirits and created lifelong memories with visits, letters, phone calls, flowers and outings. A devoted Catholic, Joan dedicated her life to her family and welcomed anyone into her home, friend, family or stranger. There will be no calling hours and a private family Mass will be celebrated at Saint Michael’s College. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Dr. Edward J. Pfeifer Scholarship Fund at Saint Michael’s College. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.