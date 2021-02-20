Joan (Scott) Witham EAST MONTPELIER — Joan Nora (Scott) Witham died on Feb. 10, 2021. Joan was born Sept. 3, 1946, in Barre, Vermont, to Debe Scott and Bill Scott. She grew up in Barre, with her extended family, she graduated from Marian High School. Later, Joan attended Goddard College, which she loved. Her entire professional career was at National Life of Vermont which she largely enjoyed. During her working life, time away from home was usually spent at a small cabin on Peacham Pond, swimming, soaking up the sunshine, entertaining friends, and grilling with a gin and tonic in hand. At home, she’d take a look at the vegetable garden with a look of light disdain, and veer into the lush flower gardens that she loved to tend. Joan loved being generous with everyone she met, entertaining people at home, camp and condo, to multi-course dinners, delicious wine, and raucous, laughter-filled conversation. She loved retirement but hated boredom and so, she became active in the League of Women Voters, the Board of Civil Authority, and volunteering at East Montpelier’s Rally Days. She also loved volunteering at the State House giving tours and explaining the history of Vermont and the wonderful features and details comprising the interior of the capitol building to visitors. Joan loved to travel with friends, from South America to Turkey, as long as she didn’t have to drive. Discovering new places, new foods, new people, new landscapes were particular joys. Of course, she never did have to feel cold snows and northern arctic blasts after retiring, spending the winters at her condo in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, with good friends, good feasting, joyful conversation, and swimming in the warm, turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico. A lasting image is of Joan in Florida, overlooking the Gulf of Mexico while tossing her hair in the warm breezes, a laugh on her lips, and a gin and tonic in hand on the balcony at sunset. She was predeceased by her mother, father, and daughter, Jennifer Witham. She is survived by her husband, Carroll Witham Jr.; and her daughter, Susan Witham. Special thanks are due to Laura Hennessy, Joan’s caregiver for nearly three years, who provided exemplary care and attention, and Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice. A service for Joan’s memorial will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. Those wishing to honor Joan’s life are encouraged to make a donation to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice in Joan’s name. Arrangements are being held by Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
