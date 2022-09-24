Joan Rose Black MONTPELIER — August 24, 1931 – September 17, 2022. Adventure, Hospitality, and Grit. Joan Black sat on the steps of her Brooklyn apartment building where she lived with her parents, a floor below her grandmother. She watched as boys and girls in fancy party clothes rang Jimmy Turchill’s doorbell. They were having a birthday party and she was not invited! Hands on hips, 5-year-old Joan marched across the street and rang the bell. “I would like to speak with your father,” she told Jimmy. Mr. Turchill explained that only Jimmy’s class (a year older) were invited. He was sorry, but if she could be patient, he would save her a piece of cake. Joan had her cake that day, along with a party hat delivered to her on the steps where she watched the world go by and dreamed of being a part of it. After graduating from Mary Louise Academy in 1949, Joan commuted to Hofstra University in New York City. During that time a neighbor boy with a promising pharmaceutical career proposed to her. Much to her father’s dismay, Joan quit school and joined The United States Navy as a WAVE (Women Accepted into Volunteer Service) in 1951, training and working as a weather forecaster. There she met her future husband, James Andrew Black at the training facility in Lakewood, New Jersey. Joan would later describe Jim, a cowboy from Naches, Washington as a “bad boy.” He offered her adventures far beyond the door of the neighborhood drug store, far beyond the steps of her childhood home. She married in 1951 and was stationed in Hutchinson, Kansas until her discharge. Joan then joined her husband stationed in Port Angeles, Washington until his discharge. Here their firstborn son, David Andrew Black was born in 1954. The family moved to Pullman, Washington where Joan continued her English degree at Washington State University (WSU). Joan, Jim, and their firstborn son moved to Mexico City. Jim would pursue graduate studies there and Joan’s eyes opened further to a world of people and possibilities. She said later that saying, “Yes, to living abroad was the best decision she ever made.” In a Mexican hospital, she delivered her second son, James Courtland in 1959. The maternity nurse handed him to her saying, “Aqui esta su Joven - Here is your young man.” Her husband Jim completed his graduate studies in economics back at WSU and they moved to Washington, DC where he worked for the US Agency of International Development, and she cared for their children. Joan and Jim, shaken by the assignation of JFK in 1963, accepted a post in Kenya, Africa as some of the first Peace Corps workers. While Jim ran a program there, Joan worked at the Madam Louise Boutique where she met clients like Aristotle Onassis among the animal skins and local wares of that time. But her favorite role was played at her home in Nairobi. There she offered sanctuary to weary Peace Corps volunteers. She lined her living room with sleeping bags and hosted traditional US Christmas and Thanksgiving gatherings creating warmth and refuge from the harsher environment outside. Her close friend George, a volunteer at that time described Joan as having a personal demeanor mixed with a toughness that maintained order. The friendships she built there extended well beyond the 1960’s. Over 50 years later volunteers still called to reminisce, hear her infectious laugh, and enjoy her humor. When their stint with the Peace Corps ended, the family moved back to the DC area. Joan owned and operated “The Candle Nook,” a shop in an old carriage house in Fairfax, Virginia until 1978. After her divorce from Jim in the 1980’s she worked as an interior designer for the Woodward and Lothrop Department store. In 1988 she moved to Vermont, opening a Bed & Breakfast in Northfield, and later moving to Montpelier. Joan’s love of people, art, and culture along with her talent for merchandising, event planning, and hospitality served her Vermont communities from 1988 until her death on Saturday, September 17. From early days in Kenya, to organizing a community supper welcoming 120 United Arab Emirates students at Norwich University, Joan knew how to throw a party. She supported The Lost Nation Theater, hosting fundraising parties, served as a volunteer tour guide for the Vermont Statehouse, and worked as a reading mentor at the Union Elementary School. She was a member of the Onion River Exchange, Envision Montpelier, and the College Hill area CAN (Communities and Neighborhoods) committee. The eldest of three children, born to James Joseph Lynch and Helen Evans Lynch in Brooklyn, Joan left us peacefully in her sleep at age 91. She came a long way from her childhood days pining for a party and watching the world go by. She embraced life and lived by her motto to “enjoy one good time at a time.” We’ll miss her infectious laugh and the sense that nothing was more important to her in the moment than her time with you. Joan is survived by her son Joven Black and his wife Sally of Montpelier, VT, her son David Black, granddaughters Lydia, Asah, and Kate, 7 great-grandchildren, and her sister Allyson Lawless of Newburyport, MA.
