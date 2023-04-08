Joan Mussmacher MONTPELIER — Joan M. Mussmacher, 87 passed away peacefully on February 17th at Central Vermont Hospital. She was a long time resident of Montpelier. Joan loved being an educator for almost 50 years. She was a Professor and Director of Physical Education at Norwich University for most of her career. Joan received many accolades during her career including Who’s Who of American Women 1978, International Director of Who’s Who in Education 1979 and was the first women inducted into the Norwich Hall of Fame 1994. Joan enjoyed 25+ years managing Camp Marycrest, a girls summer camp. She will be sadly missed by her sister Winifred Spiller, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and friends. She was predeceased by her sister Mary Koch. Joan was a devout Catholic who faithfully attended Mass at St. Augustine’s Church. A memorial mass will be held in her honor at St. Augustine’s Church in Montpelier on Saturday April 15 at 10:00am. Burial will be private at a later date. Donations can be made in Joan’s memory to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641.
