Joan M. Barsalou PLAINFIELD — Joan M. Barsalou, 78, of Hollister Hill Road, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Heaton Woods Residential Care Facility in Montpelier. Born April 16, 1942, in Barre, she was the daughter of Ray A. and Lillian (Moody) Hayward. Joan attended North Montpelier Elementary School and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1960. On July 2, 1960, she married Larry Holt in Plainfield. They made their home in East Montpelier. They later divorced. On Aug. 10, 1974, she married Roger Barsalou; they lived in South Burlington, Vermont, and Buffalo, New York, until he passed away on Jan. 16, 1997. Joan was employed as a waitress at the Wayside Restaurant in the late-1960s and early-1970s. She was an avid volunteer and substitute teacher at Twinfield Union School in the late-1990s until 2016 when she retired. She was a longtime member of the Canadian Club of Barre, and in her spare time, she enjoyed gardening – both flowers and vegetables, photography, reading, crocheting, volunteering, painting, kayaking, wildlife observer (for the photographs), baking, cooking, spending time in the outdoors, snowmobiling, spending time with her grandchildren and giving her heart and soul to anyone who needed it or not! Survivors include her daughters, Deborah (Holt) Rathburn and her husband, Randall Sr., of Abbeville, South Carolina, Dawnna (Holt) Robinson and Cheryl Holt, both of Plainfield, Vermont; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; as well as her sister, Lois (Hayward) Lafreniere of Clemson, South Carolina. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, David and Roger Hayward; and her identical twin sister, Judee M. Hayward. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, VT. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.