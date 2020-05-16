Joan L. Ransom ORANGE — Joan L. Ransom, 88, of Prechtl Road passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her home, with her family at her bedside. Born Feb. 17, 1932, in East Millinocket, Maine, she was the daughter of Donald and Alberteen (Belanger) Jamison. She attended elementary school in East Millinocket and high school in Brunswick, Maine. Following high school, she moved to Springfield, Vermont, where she attended nursing school. On Aug. 25, 1951, she married Darwin Ransom in Springfield, where they made their home before moving to Colorado Springs, Colorado; Feeding Hills, Massachusetts; Watertown, Connecticut; eventually settling in Orange. Joan was a homemaker and worked with her husband in their various businesses – sewing machines sales and repair, vacuum cleaner sales and repair, and a fabric store. She was a member of the East Corinth Bible Church where she played the organ. While in Springfield, she was a member of the Calvary Bible Church and sang in the church choir. In her spare time, she enjoyed ministering alongside her husband in a nursing home ministry. Survivors include her sons, Mark Ransom of Louisville, Kentucky, and Jay Ransom of East Barre, Vermont; her daughters, Darlene Ransom of South Paris, Maine, Carolyn Darling of Northfield, Vermont, and Sheryl Murphy of Williamstown, Vermont; 13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Jerry Jamison of West Bath, Maine. A graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held in the Brownsville Cemetery in Brownsville, Vermont, at the convenience of her family. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, assisted the Ransom family with the arrangements. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
