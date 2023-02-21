Joan (Glass) Cleveland BARRE — Joan (Glass) Cleveland of Barre Vermont passed away peacefully with her family by her side February 18th, 2023. Joan was born August 21st, 1935 in Kingston New York, the second youngest of 8 children. Joan also has an identical twin sister Jane (Glass) Johnston who has always been by her side. Joan grew up in the Kingston area and graduated from Kingston High School 1955. In 1956 Joan entered the Sister of the Presentation Convent with the intention of entering the Catholic sisterhood. Although her faith was strong, a few years later she decided having a family would be her true calling. Joan was an avid bowler in the Kingston women's league. It was during this time she met her husband Porter H. Cleveland, (originally of Montpelier, VT) while bowling in separate leagues. They quickly fell in love and got married on May 5th 1962. Together they had two sons Douglas E. Cleveland and Richard D. Cleveland both of Barre Town, VT. They relocated to Montpelier, VT in the spring of 1966 where they continued their life together raising their two boys. Joan worked for several years at the phone company in Montpelier until her love for children led her to opening a home daycare. This was her true passion, and she deeply loved each of the children that passed through her home. Joan loved watching her sons participate in numerous activities and sports throughout their time in Montpelier. Despite growing up in NY, there was no bigger Red Sox fan than Joan. Joan was happiest on the opening day of baseball season and always had the Red Sox on the TV. Next came her love for football and the New England Patriots. Although the Red Sox and Patriots were her teams, she held onto her NY roots. She was also passionate about the Yankees and Giants. She was active in the Emblem Club of Montpelier and ran a small cake decorating business for several years. Joan's wedding cakes were well known, actively sought after and amazing. Joan and Porter moved to Shelburne, VT in 1983 following Porter’s promotion with Green Mountain Power Co. They spent the next 20 years in Shelburne until Joan's retirement from Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. They spent the next 49 + years happily married until Porter’s passing on February 9, 2012. Although Joan loved her two sons, she was extremely proud of her six grandchildren and four great grandsons. Surviving family includes her two sons and their wives, Douglas and Linda Cleveland, Richard and Kelly Cleveland both of Barre Town; grand children, Bryant and Erin (Fournier) Cleveland and their son Hudson of East Hampton, CT, Rachel Cleveland and her son Colton of Chelsea, Stephanie (Cleveland) and Brendon LaFaso and their sons Bennett and Mason of Rutland, Tyler Cleveland of Barre Town, Lauren Cleveland of Concord, NH and Molly (Cleveland) and Jared Jacobs of Barre Town; sisters, Nancy Glass Miele (James) of Key Largo FL, and her twin sister Jane Glass Johnston (Gary) of Kingston NY. Many nieces and nephews also survive her. A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate Joan’s life will be held on Saturday February 25, 2023, at St. Monica Church, 79 Summer Street in Barre at 11am. There will be calling hours from 9am-10:30am the morning of the service at Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. Burial will follow to Green Mount Cemetery in Montpelier Vt. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.