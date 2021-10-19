Joan E. Potter SOUTH DUXBURY — Joan E. Potter, 54, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in the comfort of her home and family, following a valiant battle with cancer. Born in Barre City on Jan. 19, 1967, she was the daughter of Shirley “Rheaume” Longchamp and the late Alfred “Fred” Longchamp. She married Eric Potter on Feb. 4, 1995, at St. Sylvester’s Catholic Church in Graniteville. Joan was a 1985 graduate of Spaulding High School. She continued her education at Castleton and Norwich universities earning an associate degree in nursing. Joan began working as a nursing assistant in high school and continued this work through college. Joan then worked as a Registered Nurse at McFarland House and Woodridge Nursing Home. She held the director of nursing position for many years. Joan ended her career with The Manor in Morrisville working in residential care, a job she truly enjoyed as the residents felt like family to her. She was a member of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church and Harry N. Cutting Post #59 American Legion. Joan was a true athlete earning a spot on the all-star field hockey team in high school and winning the state championship her senior year. Joan also played broom ball, softball and volleyball throughout her life. Joan was a loving wife, mother and dog mom cheering on her kids every chance she got whether that be in a hockey rink or an auditorium. Nothing could have made her prouder than watching her husband run a successful business and her kids grow and become successful young adults. Joan loved taking family trips to both Lake Groton and Maine in the summer. Joan and her family could never express enough gratitude to her brother, Fred, for donating a kidney and the selfless person who was an organ donor, giving her the gift of a pancreas and many more years of life. Over the last four years, Joan gave cancer her very all, always keeping her head held high and putting on a brave front. She was always optimistic and strong. Joan is truly loved and mourned by her large and loving family: her husband of 26 years, Eric Potter, of South Duxbury; her children, Brandon Potter, of South Duxbury, Molly Potter and her partner, Daniel Auszura, of South Duxbury; her mother, Shirley Longchamp, of Upper Graniteville; two sisters, Patricia Brown and her husband, James, of Williamstown, Mary Longchamp and her partner, Michael Orris, of Upper Graniteville; three brothers, Steven Longchamp, of Waterbury, Frederick Longchamp and his wife, Marjorie, of Upper Graniteville, Timothy Longchamp and his wife, Donna, of Websterville; her mother-in-law, Nancy Potter, of Waterbury Center; as well as nieces, nephews and extended friends and family. Joan was predeceased by her father Alfred Longchamp, and her father-in-law, Calvin Potter. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated from St. Andrew Catholic Church in Waterbury on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow at St. Leo’s parish hall. Inurnment will be a private service, at a later date, in St. Sylvester’s Cemetery in Barre Town. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Central Vermont Humane Society https://centralvermonthumane.org/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.