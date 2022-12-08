Joan C. Tucker WILLIAMSTOWN — The service to honor and celebrate the life of Joan Claire (Nelson) Tucker, 87, a former long-time Williamstown resident will be held on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Barre Congregational Church, 35 Church Street, Barre. She passed away on October 20, 2022. Arrangements were by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre.
