Joan C. Sabens SPRING HILL, FL — Joan C. Sabens of Spring Hill, Florida and formerly of Barre, Vermont passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 16, 2023, after a brief illness. Joan was born in Oil City, PA on December 31, 1928, the youngest daughter of George Henry Coffman and Helen Prince Coffman. She attended Burlington High School and then the University of Vermont, where she met her husband, Marshall. They were married in 1954 and welcomed their children, Elizabeth and George. Joan worked as a librarian for the Vermont Department of Libraries, traveling on the bookmobile to share books with residents of small central Vermont communities. She then worked at the East Montpelier Elementary School as their Library and Media Specialist. She was active in her church and community, serving on the Central Vermont Professional and Business Women’s Association, Vermont Educational Media Association, New England Library Association, New England Round Table of Children’s Libraries, Dorothy Canfield Fisher Book Award Committee, Christ Church Vestry, and Christ Church Altar Guild. She particularly enjoyed giving Saturday tours of the historic Christ Church building to Montpelier residents and visitors. In 2018 she moved to Spring Hill, Florida where she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and welcomed her great grandchildren with joy. She is predeceased by her husband, Marshall, and leaves to cherish her memory her two children: Elizabeth Sabens of Hinesburg, VT, and George Sabens and his wife Deborah of Spring Hill, FL; six grandchildren: Katherine Hudson-Sabens, Justin Hudson-Sabens, Andrew Hudson-Sabens, Michael Sabens and his wife Gina, Meredith Brice and her husband Matt, and Mark Sabens; and three great grandchildren: Connor and Claire Sabens and Leah Brice. A memorial service was held at Brewer and Son's Funeral Home in Brooksville, Floria. Interment will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, Montpelier, Vermont at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Christ Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 394, Montpelier, VT 05601.
