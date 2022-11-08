Joan C. Clark NORTHFIELD — Joan C. Clark, 92, died on October 16th, 2022 at her home in Northfield, VT. She was surrounded by family, friends, and love. Joan was born in Schenectady, NY on July 3rd, 1930, to Helene J. (Vrooman) Clark and Charles A. Clark – her father set off fireworks in the backyard. Joan was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Barbara Watson, (Harold decd.), and three of her children; Michael Daly, Barbara Daly, and Gayle Holter. Joan was a legend and the matriarch of a large family, all of whom carry her in their hearts. Joan had nine children, 18 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 5 great, great-grandchildren. Joan is survived by her children: Lynn Holter, Jon Holter, Heidi Holter Rose (David decd.), Timothy Holter (Grace), Jeffrey Holter, and Heather Holter (Andre), and her grandchildren: Tiffany (Ted), Melissa (Steven), Garrett, Carey, Colyer, Josephina, Isabella, Jacob, Jonah, Johanna, William, Helena, Colin, Gabriella, Abigail, Marguerite, Cedar, and Ruby. Joan was strong, creative, generous, and courageous. She loved swimming in clean, cold mountain water, especially Shadow Lake. She took great pleasure in coffee on the beach, picnics in the car, dark chocolate, loon calls, and mountain views. She loved an afternoon drive that included thrift shopping or a barn sale and could never pass up a well-built wooden chair. There was always a pot of geraniums or a crock of pine boughs on her porch and she often painted flowers, pine trees, and mountain scenes on walls and furniture. Joan was always the loudest member of the audience. She loved live music and theatre, especially if her children or grandchildren were the performers. She was elegant in a timeless way, her voice was like music, often literally singing while speaking. Joan respected people who did things with care and the old-fashioned way. Joni, Mom J. Clark, Grandma Joanie– left an indelible impression on all whose lives she touched. She relished life and loved us unconditionally. We love her to the moon and back. Please join us in celebrating Joan’s life on December 27th, 2022. 4:00 pm at the Roxbury Union Congregational Church. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com Memorial contributions: Navajo Relief Fund http://www.nrfprograms.org, The Bread and Puppet Theater https://breadandpuppet.org, Or the Family, care of Heather Holter P. O Box 335, Roxbury, VT 05669.
