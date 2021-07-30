Joan (Boyce) Roy BARRE TOWN — Joan Eleanor (Boyce) Roy, 87, of Barre Town, Vermont, for the last 40-plus years, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on July 22, 2021, after a short period of failing health. Mrs. Roy was born June 11, 1934, in Duxbury, Vermont, to John and Eleanor (LaVanway) Boyce and grew up in the surrounding area often living with her grandparents at their different logging camps throughout northern New England. In 1954, she married Clifford H.N. Lagor and together, they moved to Manchester, New Hampshire, where they started their family. They moved to Candia, New Hampshire, in 1961, where they raised their family in the country. She was a stay-at-home mom and had a total of five children. Her house was the place to be and at any given time, there was always a couple of extra neighborhood kids hanging out there. This continued in her later years when friends of her children and grandchildren would find it a great place to gather. She had many interests and used to volunteer at the school library during those years when the children were in school. In her later years, she married her childhood sweetheart, George O. Roy, and moved back to Vermont. She worked for various employers such as Sprague Electric after she returned to Vermont until her retirement. She enjoyed going to yard sales and bringing home lots of goodies, as well as going camping with her children and although she was a great cook overall, all of the family would say that she made the best “fried rice.” She was an avid reader and usually was never without a good book in her hand. She also was fond of all the pets that the children and grandchildren brought home even though she would say that this one would be the last. They all seemed to find her bedroom as their place to hang out. She is survived by her five children, Dianne L. Kimball and her husband, Paul, of Deerfield, New Hampshire; David L. Lagor and his wife, Ann, of Barnstead, New Hampshire; Debora L. Wyman and her husband, Donald, of Deerfield, New Hampshire; Brian J. Lagor, of Barre, Vermont; and Robert J. Lagor and his wife, Shirley, of Barre, Vermont. She is survived by 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. She is also survived by her brother, Roger Lavalley. She was predeceased by Clifford Lagor and George Roy; as well as her brother, Robert Boyce. There will be no calling hours and burial will be a private affair in the South Duxbury Cemetery in Duxbury, Vermont. Perkins-Parker Funeral Home, 48 South Main St., Waterbury, Vermont, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.