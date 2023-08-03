Joan B. Bagalio EAST MONTPELIER — Joan Beverly Bagalio, who recently resided in Berlin Health and Rehab, passed away on July 21st, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at her daughter's home in Williamstown. Joan was born to Clarence George and Rachel Isabelle Gould on September 25, 1934, in Barre, Vermont. Joan is survived by her daughters, Grace Bagalio and Sabrina Milne, and her sons, Paul Bagalio and Tony Bagalio. She was preceded in death by her middle child, Dino, her brother George Gould, her sister Marion Vasser, and, more recently, her husband, Paul Bagalio. Joan's life journey began with adversity as her father passed away when she was just an infant. She was raised by her widowed mother in Barre and went on to graduate from Spaulding High School in 1952. In 1953, Joan married Paul Bagalio, and together they embarked on raising their five children first in Randolph, then Montpelier, and finally in East Montpelier where Joan and Paul built their dream home. Joan's warm and welcoming nature made her a beloved fixture in the neighborhoods, where she embraced and cared for all the kids. In addition to being a devoted mother, Joan also managed to pursue a career. She worked as a legal secretary for Rice & Knosher in Montpelier from 1982 to 1986, followed by serving as an administrative assistant for the Vermont Republican State Committee from 1986 to 1988. Joan's dedication led her to work as a congressional aide for Congressman Peter Smith from 1989 to 1991. She later served as a public information officer for Governors Snelling, Dean, and Douglas from 1991 until her retirement in 2011. In recognition of her remarkable contributions, Governor Douglas proclaimed May 29th, 2004, as "Joan Bagalio Day." Joan's legacy lives on through the love she showered upon her family, her nurturing presence in the community, and her dedication to public service. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Rest in peace, Joan Beverly Bagalio. A celebration of the lives of Joan and Paul Bagalio will take place on September 30th, 2023, at 11am, at Hedding United Methodist Church in Barre, Vermont. Afterward, there will be a gathering with food and social time in Fellowship Hall. An informal gathering for internment will be arranged at a later date at the family plot in Hope Cemetery, Northfield, Vermont.
