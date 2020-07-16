Joan A. (Marshall) Tofferi ESSEX — Joan A. (Marshall) Tofferi, 91, of Essex, Vermont, died on July 12, 2020, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, after a long illness. An informal memorial gathering will be held in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow, Vermont, on Saturday, Aug. 1, at 11 a.m. There will be no calling hours. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and view Joan’s full obituary.
