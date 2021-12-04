Jo-Anne Feelan Balentine EAST CALAIS — Jo-Anne Feelan Balentine, 76, formerly of Balentine Road and most recently of Berlin Health and Rehab, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. She was born on Sept. 25, 1945, in Bristol, Connecticut, the daughter of Howard and Louise Feelan. After high school, Jo-Anne enlisted in the United States Army in 1966. She served until 1984 when she continued in the Army Reserves until her honorable discharge in 1996, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. Jo-Anne attended several colleges, including Trinity College in Connecticut where she received a master’s degree. On Feb. 14, 1975, Jo-Anne married George Balentine at the East Calais Church. Sadly, Mr. Balentine unexpectedly died on Dec. 18, 2013. Jo-Anne worked primarily as a schoolteacher for several schools in central Vermont, including Hazen Union, Cabot High School, Union 32, Main Street Middle School and Montpelier High School. She even ran a preschool from her home. Jo-Anne was also proud of teaching many of the area children swimming lessons at her house. Jo-Anne and George enjoyed spending time in Florida. After George’s passing, Jo-Anne settled in Stuart, Florida, for several years before returning home to Vermont. Jo-Anne was a member of the Stuart, Florida, Elks Club, the Stuart Congregational Church, and the local YMCA. She enjoyed crocheting, oil painting and sewing clothes. She also enjoyed cooking, especially apple fritters. Survivors include her oldest son, Aiden Balentine, of Montpelier, and her youngest son, Andrew Balentine, of East Calais, Vermont; a sister, Corrine Johnson, of Stuart, Florida. She was also predeceased by a son, John Balentine, and sister, Louise Circle. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Berlin Genesis Rehab Center, 98 Hospitality Drive, Berlin-Barre, VT 05641; or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, VT 05495. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.