Jill (DiBiase) Stewart PLAINFIELD — Jill Marie (DiBiase) Stewart, resident of Plainfield, Vermont, passed away after a year-long battle with breast cancer, on Oct. 13, 2020, at Central Vermont Medical Center. Jill was born on Feb. 28, 1967, and was adopted by Jerry and Joyce DiBiase formerly of Stamford, Connecticut. As many of you know, Jill loved reading, traveling, her kids and most of all, her grandkids. She was always telling her grandkids “You make my heart happy,” and she knew she made their's happy, too. She was always planning something to creating lasting memories with the grandkids, and it was usually messy. She surrounded herself over the years with friends who became extended family, and she was always looking for a way to create memories with those around her. Jill moved from Connecticut to Vermont in the '80s, where she created her roots, despite the cold weather. Jill is survived by her husband, Scott Stewart; her daughter, Hillary (Sedelnick) MacGregor, her husband, Tristan, their son, Malcolm, and new grandson due in February, her daughter, Gena Sedelnick, her husband, Ervin, and their children, Madalyn and Gibson, her son, David DiBiase, his wife, Rachel, and their sons, Parker and Benjamin, all of Vermont; her sister, Julie DiBiase, her sister, Joy DiBiase-Cerreta, her husband and their daughter, Abigeal, who reside in Connecticut. She was predeceased by her daughter, Amanda. The family wishes to thank Central Vermont Medical Center and Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice for providing Jill with a comfortable and loving place during her final days and a shoulder of support for her family during such a difficult time. A public memorial service will not be held; her family will have a private family dinner in their true traditions to celebrate her amazing love. If you wish, please donate in her memory to your local humane society program.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.