Jessica Ann Bresette BARRE — Jessica Ann Bresette, 35, of Barre, Vermont, passed away in her home on Friday, June 4, 2021. She was born in Berlin, Vermont, on June 27, 1985, to Kimberly Hussey and Steven Bresette. Jessica leaves behind three beautiful and amazing children, Cierra, Emmery and Peighdon; her two nephews, Levi and Daylynd; and her six nieces, Despina, Alivia, Abby, Elizabeth, Danielle, Taylor, all of whom she loved very much. Jessica loved to work and worked thru the entire COVID-19 pandemic. Whenever there was a family gathering, she was always the one to start the food fights, water fights and mud fights. She loved crocheting and making jewelry. She loved her family and friends with all her heart. Jessica is survived by her mother, Kimberly and stepfather Lawrence Reed of West Berlin; her father, Steven Bresette and girlfriend Pam of Tennessee; her identical twin, Heather Bresette and boyfriend Kris of Hardwick; her sisters, Ashley Bresette of Plainfield, Casey Charpentier and husband Joel of East Corinth, and Sammie Jo Bresette; her brother, Shawn Douglas; her Grammie Phyllis Hussey and boyfriend Marvin Carey of Barre; her Aunt Patty and husband Dick Dunn; her Uncle Reggie and wife Cindy Pickett; her Uncle Tim Hussey; her Uncle Daniel Hussey Jr.; her Aunt Kelley and husband Frank Rainville; her Aunt Tammy and husband Thomas Pasette; and her Grandmother Nancy and wife Chris Palin. A special thanks to her Great-Aunt Susan Kelley for making sure she was always part of the family and creating memories that will last a lifetime. Jessica had many great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins. Jessica was predeceased by her Grandpa Daniel E Hussey Sr.; her Great-Grandmother Merle Bresette; her stepfather, Dennis Plante; her brother, Josh Douglas; her cousins, Shaun Colbeth, Roxanne Slayton and Joey Bott. Jessica will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Calling hours are scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Puneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre, Vermont, on Thursday. June 10, 2021. A Celebration of Life for Jessica will be held at the residence of Kimberly and Lawrence Reed on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 5 p.m. Please email Kimberly at kimreed9818@gmail.com for directions and additional details. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.