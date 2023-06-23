Jerry R. Cetrangolo LINDSAY, OK — Jerry R. Cetrangolo of Lindsay, Oklahoma, joined his Lord June 9, 2023, six weeks before his 91st birthday. Jerry was born July 27, 1932 in Paterson, New Jersey, to Nicholas and Mary (Hutchinson) Cetrangolo. Jerry grew up in central Vermont and graduated from Montpelier High School 1950. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951, and was stationed in Germany for four years. There he met and married Hellen Knobloch in 1954, (she predeceased him in 1995). They lived in Michigan many years where they had one son, Michael Anthony. Jerry owned and operated several service stations in the Detroit area before moving to Vermont in 1981 to join his brother Dolivio ‘Nick’ in the family granite manufacturing business as Vice President. Jerry later retired in Oklahoma where he met and married his second love, Margaret Henson. They enjoyed singing with the Senior Choir of the First Baptist Church in Lindsay, Oklahoma. He and Margaret also whiled away many, many evenings ballroom and square dancing. Jerry had many interests including dancing, chess (became the Michigan State Champion), reading, mechanics, building and repairing anything electrical, mechanical, carpentry oriented and plumbing … you name it. Jerry worked with his brother Nick to develop many inventions. Jerry was accomplished in all aspects of working with his hands. He not only drew the plans for, but also constructed a beautiful home in Michigan from the ground up solely by reading a manual. He was preceded in death by his parents in Vermont, and brother Dolivio ‘Nick’ Cetrangolo of Goldsby, Oklahoma. Survivors include his wife Margaret Henson of Lindsay, Oklahoma, son Michael of Northfield, Vermont, sisters Dawna Washburn of Simpsonville, South Carolina, and Marietta Cetrangolo of New Port Richey, Florida, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Jerry was the consummate gentleman with a healthy sense of humor and a most gentle, kind, and loving personality. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A celebration of Jerry’s life was held at Wilbourn Family Funeral Home Chapel in Lindsay, Oklahoma, Monday, June 12, 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations sent to your local food pantry.
