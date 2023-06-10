Jerry F. Rounds BRATTLEBORO — Jerry F. Rounds, 83 of Brattleboro passed away Saturday morning June 3, 2023, at Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend with family at his side after a period of declining health. He was born in Hinsdale NH on November 8, 1939, the son of the late Guy and Marjorie Fowler Rounds. He was raised and educated in Brattleboro public schools and graduated from Brattleboro High School with the Class of 1957 after which he entered the US Air Force and served until his honorable discharge in 1962. In November 1959 while home from the service, Jerry met Alma Chandler of Springfield who was in town visiting her sister. They would be wed in 1960 and together they shared more than 62 years of marriage until his death. Alma often said that Jerry “was the only man who ever kissed me”. Jerry and Alma started their family in Brattleboro where he began his working career as a Brattleboro Police Officer. The family moved to Barre Vermont as he became an insurance adjuster for Union Mutual Fire Insurance Company, his occupation for nearly 35 years before retiring in 2001. The family returned to Brattleboro from Barre in 1977. Jerry was an avid baseball fan, devoted solely to the Boston Red Sox, both traits that were passed on to his children. He was also a voracious reader of over 3000 books. He enjoyed old television shows as well as his DVD movie collection that included samples from most all genres, old and new. Most important to Jerry however was his family, all of whom meant a great deal to him. Surviving is his wife Alma, of Brattleboro, two children both in Hinsdale: son Michael Rounds (Margie) and daughter Kimberly Ebbighausen (Jay). Four grandchildren, Tyler Ebbighausen of Brattleboro, Kaitlyn Leonard (Andrew) of Hinsdale, Meghan Rounds of Portland, Maine, and Mikaela Rounds of Brattleboro. Six great-grandchildren, Heidi, Adeline and Ronnie Ebbighausen, Danny and Ryan Leonard and Addison Rounds. Additionally, he leaves several nieces and nephews. Jerry was predeceased by his parents, and a younger brother Douglas. A cemetery service will be held on Saturday, July 1st at 11am at Meeting House Hill Cemetery on Orchard Street in Brattleboro, VT. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jerry’s name can be made to your local youth sports organization or the Windham County Humane Society, PO Box 397, Brattleboro, VT 05302. Ker Phaneuf Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information please visit www.phaneuf.net. Get some rest Dad, you’re pitching tomorrow.
