Jerry Edward Nelson WORCESTER — Jerry Edward Nelson, 72, of Worcester passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife at his side on Dec. 9, 2020. Born on April 16, 1948, in Montpelier, he was the son of Barbara and Edward “Bud” Nelson. He attended local schools and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1965. He bravely served his country fighting two tours in Vietnam until his honorable discharge in 1968 as rank of Sergeant. He married Linda Haggett in 1968. They were married for 48 years until her death in 2016. They raised their daughter, Betty, in Worcester. Jerry was very dynamic having multiple professions throughout his busy life. He was a logger with his own sawmill; worked for Washington Electric as a lineman; was a contractor and developer having built several homes throughout the Worcester area; was a dairy farmer raising Jersey cows; and owned a trucking company which hauled mail for the U.S. Postal Service and liquor for the State of Vermont Liquor Department. He also built and owned LBJ’s convenience store in Worcester in 1984. In July 2020, Jerry married Anne Tyrrell. They shared the love of raising farm animals at their home in Worcester over the past few years. Jerry loved anything “fast.” He participated in dwarf car racing and was a multi-time champion at Riverside Speedway in New Hampshire. He also snowmobiled and rode motorcycles. He was “big hearted” but modest, quietly helping many local people with housing and financial support over the years. “He lived his life his way.” Survivors include his mother, Barbara K. Nelson of Montpelier; his wife, Anne Nelson; his daughter, Betty and her husband, Greg French, of Worcester; his grandchildren, Jordan and Amber French, and great-grandson, Mikah French, of Worcester; his stepchildren, Ethan Tyrrell of Worcester, and Laura and her husband, Jon Townsend, of Worcester and their children, Adrielle and Vivian. Also survived by his sisters, Judy Sayers of Worcester, Franne Nelson of Morrisville, Donna Barry of Hoonah, Alaska; and his “brother”/nephew, Robert LaClair of Barre Town; as well as many nieces and nephews; and Danny Bolduc, “the son he always wanted to have.” Services will be postponed until the Spring of 2021. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and/or The Shriners Children’s Hospital. Arrangements are by Guare & Sons Funeral Home. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.guareandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.