Jerry D. Flood ALBANY — Jerry D. Flood, 60, of Albany, Vermont, passed away suddenly at his home on Nov. 28, 2020. He was born on Sept. 27, 1960, in Plainfield, Vermont, to the late Richard and Shirley (Bell) Flood. On Aug. 29, 2003, he married Cheryl Unkert who survives him. Jerry was a graduate of Twinfield High School in Plainfield. He started working in the granite sheds in Barre. Most recently, he was a self-employed contractor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and ice fishing. He is also survived by his children, Travis Orr of Barre, Vermont, Chelsea Fionda of Barre, Vermont, Morgan Powers of Derby, Vermont, and son-in-law Jesse Powers of Williamstown, Vermont, and Tangi Griffin and her husband, Mike, of Derby, Vermont; granddaughters, Grace Powers and Makenna Griffin; father- and mother-in-law, Ron Unkert (Beverly Aucoin) of Albany, Vermont; sisters, Julie Flint of Waterbury, Vermont, Cathy Fenner of Newbury, Vermont, Tammy Sicely of New Hampshire; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by his grandson, Peyton Powers; two brothers, Gordon and David Flood; and sister, Cindy Young. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, & Cremation Service, locally family-owned and operated.
