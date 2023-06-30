Jerrie Nash CRAFTSBURY — The family of Jerrie Nash invites you to a celebration of life on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Plainfield Town Hall Opera House, 18 High Street , Plainfield Vermont. In keeping with Jerrie’s love of language feel free to bring a poem, haiku or story to share.
