Jerome Bolkum BARRE – Jerome Bolkum, 73, a long-time resident passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Born on December 19, 1948, in Barre, he was the son of Forrest and Gwendolyn (Worden) Bolkum. For many years, Jerome owned and operated Jerome the Florist here in Barre. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the First Presbyterian Church, 19 South Seminary Street, Barre. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241, or to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, or to the Central Vermont Humane Society, PO Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
