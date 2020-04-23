Jeremy Paul Jarvis BARRE — Jeremy Paul Jarvis passed away in his home on April 15, 2020, at the age of 47. Jeremy, son of Thomas and Margaret (Ferno) Jarvis, was born Feb. 14, 1973, in Berlin. He spent his hardworking career at UPS for 27 years, alongside his work for Grossmans and Lacillade Lumber companies. His happiest days were spent outside, where you could find him working in his garage or fiddling around his house in Barre. One of Jeremy’s favorite pastimes was spent at racing events, which was a passion throughout his lifetime. Jeremy will be remembered for his humble, hard working, and selfless personality. He is survived by his caring wife, Mary Rebel; their daughters, Macie and Olivia Rebel; and his siblings and their spouses, Lucas and Annie (Majoros) Jarvis; and Paul and Amanda (Jarvis) Beliveau. Jeremy was a proud and loving uncle to six nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions, there will be no calling hours. Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeremy’s honor may be made to the Hope Lodge in Burlington.
