Jennifer Tillotson-Litchfield BARRE — Jennifer Dale Tillotson-Litchfield, 47, of Barre, passed away on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born on Sept. 16, 1974, in Berlin, she was the daughter of Bradley and Lila (Nunn) Tillotson. She attended Barre Town Elementary School and graduated from Williamstown High School. On Aug. 2, 2006, she married Elroy “Lee” Litchfield in Montpelier. They made their home in White River Junction. before moving to West Topsham, eventually settling in Barre. Jennifer enjoying fishing, hunting, coloring, riding on motorcycles, four-wheeling, spending time with family and friends. Survivors include her daughters, Kayley Sicely and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Sicely, both of Barre; her parents, Bradley and Lila Tillotson; her brother, Cory Tillotson and partner Ellen McIntosh, of Barre; sister, Natasha Tillotson, of North Carolina; brother, Lyle Tillotson, of Barre; and sister, Kelsey Tillotson, of Williamstown; as well as multiple aunts and uncles; and numerous cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Elroy “Lee” Litchfield. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at the convenience of her family at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the White River Junction VA Medical Center, 215 North Main St., White River Junction, VT 05009. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
