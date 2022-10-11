Jennifer L. Gilman CHAPEL HILL, SC — It is with great shock and sadness that we inform you that Jennifer "Jenn" Leah Gilman, clinical social worker, therapist, and true friend of many many people passed away on September 28, 2022, at the age of 40. For more information, please see: www.walkersfuneralservice.com
