Jeffrey Vovakes 1953 - 2020 MIDDLESEX — Jeff left this world on Oct. 1, 2020. Retirement was so exciting for him. He was finally able to devote full attention to gardening, cooking and home renovation projects, things he loved. Jeff was born in Philadelphia but grew up in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Jeff was the owner of Vermont Musical Instrument Repair in Middlesex. Established in 1985, VMIR was a full-service facility repairing brass, woodwind, string and percussion instruments. Jeff and Kevin Crossett founded Central Vermont Share the Music Inc. in 2005. It is a nonprofit that holds an annual used instrument sale in Montpelier. It benefits the community and provides scholarships. Jeff attended Western Iowa Tech Community College in the Band Instrument Repair Program, graduating in 1975. Before moving to Vermont, he spent 11 years in Dallas, Texas, managing the central repair facility, as well as repair services purchasing for Brook Mays Music Co. Inc. A very important component of his life, Jeff was a charter member and twice past president of the National Association of Professional Band Instrument Repair Technicians Inc. As a NAPBIRT Master Clinician, he presented repair clinics to other repair technicians throughout the United States. He also presented clinics for the Vermont Music Educators Association conferences, the National Association of School Music Dealers (NASMD) and other musician’s organizations. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 46 years, Brenda Vovakes. He is also survived by his two sisters, Jill Vovakes of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Janice Magaro (husband David) of Middletown, Pennsylvania. He has one niece, Jessica Martinez, and three nephews, Ricardo Martinez, Dan Magaro and David Magaro. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Arelene Vovakes. Per his wishes, there will be no services. If you wish to make a contribution to his favorite charity, it was Central Vermont Humane Society, 1589 VT Route 14 South, Montpelier, VT 05651. https://centralvermonthumane.org/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.