Jeffrey P. Perreault EAST BARRE — Jeffrey Paul Perreault, 65, a former resident, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023, while traveling in Ohio. Born on August 16, 1957 in Barre, he was the son of Armand A. and Wanetta P. (Calderara) Perreault. He attended Barre Town Elementary School and graduated from Spaulding High School with the class of 1975. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in Manchester, NH where he was trained as an apprentice plumber achieving the rank of E4 and served at the Dyess Air Force Base in Del Rio, Texas until he was honorably discharged. He married Wilma Cotey and following their marriage, they made their home in Barre. Jeffrey retired from Bellavance Trucking Company, where he worked for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching NASCAR Racing, hunting and fishing. In retirement, he traveled extensively spending time in Florida and Arizona. Survivors include his stepson Patrick Cotey and his wife, Courtney and their son, Samuel of Barre, VT; his siblings Wendy Perreault of South Burlington, VT; Ronald Perreault of Iverness, FL; JoAnn Swan and her husband, Randy of Middleton, WI; and John Perreault and his wife, Deborah of Buckeye, AZ; his four nieces Jennifer Perreault and her partner, Kevin of Winter Springs, FL; Jaisy Myers and her husband, Alex of Tulsa, OK; Amy Gauthier of Rutland, VT; and Grace Raylinsky of Cross Plains, WI; his four nephews Jason Swan and his wife, Heather of Cross Plains, WI; Liam Swan of St. Albans, VT; Carson Swan of Essex Jct., VT; and Liam Myers of Tulsa, OK as well as many cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Wilma and his nephew Joseph A. Perreault. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be in the fall of 2023 at a date and time to be announced. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.